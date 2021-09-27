Lunch with Coach O: No. 22 Auburn at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron is scheduled to hold his weekly Zoom press conference at 12:30 p.m. to preview the upcoming SEC matchup against No. 22 Auburn Tigers and recap LSU’s win over Mississippi State.

LSU survived a late surge by the Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 25 to win the SEC opener 28-25. The Tigers were without All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. who could miss multiple games due to an injury he reaggravated in fall camp. They were also without one of their top pass rushers in Andre Anthony who will be out from the remainder of the season.

Max Johnson led the Tigers with four touchdown passes and 280 yards passing, Kayshon Boutte caught two of those touchdowns and finished with 85 yards on four catches.

Auburn (3-1) made a comeback against Georgia State winning 34-24, the Tigers trailed 24-12 at the half. Auburn did pull starting quarterback Bo Nix in the third quarter for former LSU quarterback TJ Finley.

Finley, finished the game with 97 yards passing and the lone passing touchdown, the former Ponchatoula star completed 9-of-16 passes.

LSU will be facing an Auburn team that currently leads the nation in tackles-for-loss (TFL) with 43, just one spot ahead of LSU who has 42 TFL. Auburn will face an LSU team that ranks No. 1 in sacks with 20.

