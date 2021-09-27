LSU PD searching for suspect in connection with incident on campus
Sep. 27, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is currently searching for a suspect in connection with an incident that happened on campus.
According to the report the incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 24.
The person is being sought in connection with an obscenity incident.
If you have information contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or www.lsupd.com Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
