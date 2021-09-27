Ask the Expert
LSU PD searching for suspect in connection with incident on campus

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is currently searching for a suspect in connection with an incident that happened on campus.

According to the report the incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 24.

The person is being sought in connection with an obscenity incident.

This man is being sought in connection with an obscenity incident on the LSU campus on September 24, 2021.(LSU)

If you have information contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or www.lsupd.com Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.

