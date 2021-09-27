Livingston Parish reopening waterways following closures due to Ida

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Information provided by Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness:

LIVINGSTON, La. - Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are reopening all Livingston Parish waterways to all traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

There are still large amounts of debris in our waterways and use of rivers, lakes, canals, etc. will be at your own risk.

We ask that you be mindful of those areas that may pose a threat to your safety and recommend that you travel at idling speeds when necessary.

