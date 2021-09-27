Humidity, rain chances make a return

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a run of beautiful weather that began late last week, it’s back to reality in the days ahead as humidity and rain chances make a return. Much of today will stay dry, but it will be noticeably more humid as winds shift around to the southeast. Increasing moisture may be enough to produce a couple of showers by late in the day, with rain chances posted at 20%.

Futurecast model for Monday, Sept. 27. (WAFB)

Rain chances trend much higher for Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture continues to stream inland from the Gulf of Mexico. A series of subtle upper-air disturbances will serve as triggers for rounds of showers and thunderstorms during that stretch, with a little rain even possible during the nighttime and early morning hours. Otherwise, look for low temperatures closer to 70 degrees, with highs in the mid 80s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Sept. 27. (WAFB)

It looks as though Thursday will deliver one more day of scattered storms before we transition back to a drier (although not completely dry) pattern for the end of the week. Thursday’s rain chances will run about 50% and then diminish into the 20% range from Friday into the weekend.

WPC precipitation forecast through Saturday, October 2. (WAFB)

In the tropics, Sam remains a powerful hurricane over the open Atlantic this morning, with maximum winds of 130 mph. After making a run at Cat. 5 intensity over the weekend, Sam is a Category 4 hurricane and is expected to remain a major hurricane for several more days. The good news is that the forecast keeps the storm away from any land areas for at least the next five days.

Hurricane Sam. (WAFB)

Elsewhere, the Atlantic continues to be quite active, with the National Hurricane Center highlighting three additional areas of possible development. Development odds are listed at 50% as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook with the remnant low pressure trough that was once Peter. Regardless of development or not, this one likely stays east of Bermuda and over the open Atlantic.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27. (WAFB)

In the eastern Atlantic, two separate areas are given an 80% chance of development over the next five days. The first is located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and the second is a tropical wave expected to emerge from Africa later today. With these features being over the far eastern Atlantic, we’ve got plenty of time to monitor their progress and don’t see any immediate tropical threats closer to home.

