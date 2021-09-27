Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Ford issues recall on 2021 Mustang Mach-E for windshields, sunroofs that could pop out

The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded...
The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.(Source: Ford Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ford is recalling some of its 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The automaker says the windshields on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.

Nearly 18,000 vehicles are affected by this recall.

In addition, Ford announced that another 13,000 Mach-Es are also being recalled for similar bonding concerns with their glass sunroofs.

Owners of these vehicles are advised to contact their dealers for free re-installation.

More information can be found at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Your Money: BBB QR Code scams
Your Money: BBB QR code scams
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Amtrak train that derailed was going just under speed limit
Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida
Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida
Plaquemine officials report uptick in overdoses; turn to Narcan in response
Questions linger around Pfizer's booster shot