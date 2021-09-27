Driver, passenger die in crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead after the car they were in hit an 18-wheeler on I-12 on Monday, Sept. 27.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Christopher Clanton, 39, and Daniel Robinson, 49, both of Baton Rouge, were killed in the crash.

According to investigators, Clanton was driving a 2015 Nissan 370z on I-12 East a little past the I-10/I-12 split around 12:15 a.m. when he tried to get in front of a Freightliner. However, they said the back of the car hit the front of the 18-wheeler, which sent the car into a metal barrier.

BRPD said Clanton and Robinson both died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

