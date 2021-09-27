Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Driver, passenger die in crash on I-12

Police investigate deadly crash.
Police investigate deadly crash.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead after the car they were in hit an 18-wheeler on I-12 on Monday, Sept. 27.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Christopher Clanton, 39, and Daniel Robinson, 49, both of Baton Rouge, were killed in the crash.

According to investigators, Clanton was driving a 2015 Nissan 370z on I-12 East a little past the I-10/I-12 split around 12:15 a.m. when he tried to get in front of a Freightliner. However, they said the back of the car hit the front of the 18-wheeler, which sent the car into a metal barrier.

BRPD said Clanton and Robinson both died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
Woman listens to voicemail left by Louisiana state worker over DSNAP benefits.
THE INVESTIGATORS: La. govt. worker’s profanity-filled rant over DSNAP benefits caught on voicemail
Here is an edited version of the full voicemail left by a DCFS worker about DSNAP benefits.
LISTEN: Voicemail left by state worker over DSNAP benefits (Edited)