Designs for I-10 City Park Lake Bridge selected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has selected their preferred design for the I-10 bridge over City Park Lake. They have also selected a design for monument towers which will accentuate the bridge. The selected designs are bridge Option C – the “arched panel” design, and monument tower Option A which prominently features the pelican motif.

Design Option C provides arched and rectangular exterior fascia panels, and arches between columns when viewed from beneath the bridge such as from Dalrymple or E. Lakeshore Drives.

Preferred design for I-10 City Park Lake Bridge. (DOTD)

Monument tower design Option A pays tribute to the art deco architectural style of the Louisiana State Capitol building, and the prominent pelican motif references both our state bird, the brown pelican, and the American white pelicans which visit our lakes seasonally.

Monument tower design Option A for I-10 City Park Lake Bridge. (DOTD)

The illustrative renderings of these concepts will now move forward into the design stage where they will be refined by engineers and architects.

