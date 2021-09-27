Child suffers burns when wall outlet ‘flashed,’ sparking fire, according to BRFD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital with burns after an electrical malfunction sparked a house fire on Sunday, Sept. 26, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said it happened on Brownlee Street, which is off Bawell Street near College Drive, a little after 7 p.m.

According to investigators, the family said the juvenile was plugging something into the wall outlet when it “flashed.”

Officials said two rooms of the home were burning when firefighters arrived on the scene. They added crews were able to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading further.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

