Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Child shocked when wall outlet ‘flashed,’ sparking fire, according to BRFD

Baton Rouge Fire Department
Baton Rouge Fire Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital when they were shocked after an electrical malfunction that sparked a house fire on Sunday, Sept. 26, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said it happened on Brownlee Street, which is off Bawell Street near College Drive, a little after 7 p.m.

According to investigators, the family said the juvenile was plugging something into the wall outlet when it “flashed.”

Officials said two rooms of the home were burning when firefighters arrived on the scene. They added crews were able to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading further.

BRFD stated that the child will be just fine.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Traffic sign falls onto interstate
Traffic sign falls onto interstate
U.S. House approves women's health protection
U.S. House approves Women's Health Protection Act
Ascension Parish FEMA Recovery center
Ascension Parish FEMA Recovery center
DSNAP Hours extended
DSNAP Letters, Hours extended
Mayor Broome statement on infrastructure
EBR Mayor Broome issues statement on infrastructure