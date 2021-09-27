BRPD searching for missing 77-year-old woman
Sep. 27, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is currently searching for a missing 77-year-old woman.
Authorities are looking for 77-year-old Carol Gauthier.
Gauthier was last seen on Monday, Sept. 27 in a 2005 Chrystler 300 silver with a Louisiana license plate RSN789.
According to the police report Gauthier suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
