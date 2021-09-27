Ask the Expert
BRPD searching for missing 77-year-old woman

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is currently searching for a missing 77-year-old woman.

Authorities are looking for 77-year-old Carol Gauthier.

Carol Gauthier
Carol Gauthier(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Gauthier was last seen on Monday, Sept. 27 in a 2005 Chrystler 300 silver with a Louisiana license plate RSN789.

According to the police report Gauthier suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

