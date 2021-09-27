Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in N.M.

The Belen, New Mexico, Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Italy Hernandez. She is...
The Belen, New Mexico, Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Italy Hernandez. She is described as a Hispanic female, 2-foot-5 and approximately 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Francisco Hernandez is suspected in her abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday in New Mexico for a 2-year-old girl.

The Belen Police Department asked the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez. She is described as a Hispanic female, 2-foot-5 and approximately 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and blue onesie at 8:30 a.m. Monday at 7 Brown Drive in Belen.

She was taken by her father Francisco Hernandez, a 29-year-old Hispanic male, police said. He is wanted by police for a stabbing that occurred this morning.

He is 5 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

They are believed to be driving a 2010 white Chevrolet passenger car with an unknown New Mexico license plate number.

Their destination and direction of travel are not known. Many details are still unknown and under investigation, but Italy’s whereabouts are an urgent concern, police said in the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belen Police Department at 505-865-2039 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Traffic sign falls onto interstate
Traffic sign falls onto interstate
Livingston Parish waterways are reopening following Hurricane Ida.
Livingston Parish reopening waterways following closures due to Ida
LSU PD searching for suspect in connection with incident on campus
LSU PD searching for suspect in connection with incident on campus
Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
It’s a critical week in Washington as Congress faces a series of significant votes to avert a...
Clock ticking on Congress in critical week