90-year-old lady fulfills her dream of flying a plane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The last 90 years of Mrs. Jean Butler’s life has been anything but boring. From her time spent as an honor graduate at Southern and Howard universities, to serving as president of the Louisiana Finance Agency, and raising her four children, she’s done it all. Everything except learn to fly a plane. A dream of hers since she was 16 years old. So, for her 90th birthday, her family wanted to make that dream of her’s, a reality.

“Now who would wanna just drive a car when they could just fly a plane...I just think that is so fabulous,” said Butler.

And she was by no means nervous.

“I went to Howard University so flying back and forth to school, nervous!? No, I’m excited. What else do I have to do but sit, get fat, and get old,” she continued.

Her son-in-law, who’s a pilot himself, was determined to see his mother achieve her dreams. So, he signed her up for a flight course and a pilot to take her up in the air.

“I don’t think he would want me to leave this Earth with an unfulfilled dream that he could make possible,” Butler explained.

After a quick lesson, Butler settled into the plane and then took off. When she touched back down, her reaction tells you all you need to know about the experience.

“This was great, I’m telling you. And you gave me the kind of pilot I have always liked I can’t stand a little bitty skinny man,” Butler said gleefully.

And jean also had one other surprise waiting for her. All her closest family members showed up to celebrate with her. She was even given her own pilot outfit.

“I’ve had a whole lot of things during these 90 years, but this is the first time I’ve had this and I’m very thankful and it’s a dream come true,” said Butler.

By the end of the day, Mrs. Jean Butler could finally say that she has flown a plane.

