One more nice day, rain returns this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was a great weather day, and yet another expected for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. There could be a few areas of light fog early Sunday morning, otherwise a very nice day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 26 (WAFB)

High pressure will continue to yield dry conditions through Monday, although the models are hinting at a minimal 20% chance Monday afternoon. Rain will be on the rise going into Tuesday when low pressure replaces high pressure, and we start bringing in more Gulf moisture.

The computer models seem to agree about rain chances and timing between Tuesday through Thursday, however, they don’t agree on the amounts and coverage.

The WPC rain forecast over the next seven days looks to be relatively on the drier end of the spectrum, with only a quarter to a half inch in that period. Amounts could be heavier the farther west you go, on the other side of the basin.

Forecast highs this work week will be very consistent, in the mid 80s Monday through Friday. Whatever rain we get should be a manageable amount, nothing strong or severe, nor any flooding anticipated. As for the tropics, we have a lot of activity out there, including major hurricane Sam, no threat to land, and a few new waves with a decent chance of development.

At this time it doesn’t appear that any of these systems will get into the Gulf. Hopefully, our hurricane season here in Louisiana is over, which it almost is.

Enjoy this pleasant Sunday.

