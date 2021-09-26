Murder suspect surrenders, hours after allegedly killing woman, shooting at LSP troopers in Terrebonne Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Terrebonne Parish man surrendered to authorities who surrounded him in a wooded area early Sunday morning (Sept. 26), hours after he allegedly shot two people he knew -- one fatally -- and then fired at Louisiana State Police troopers pursuing him.

Patrick Waddle, 38, was booked by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder after his arrest at 4:15 a.m. Court records show a judge set Waddle’s bond Sunday morning at $4 million.

Additional charges are expected to be levied from the Louisiana State Police for the gunfire aimed at troopers, one of whom sustained minor injuries, the LSP said. The injured trooper was not identified, but the LSP said he was treated at a hospital and released.

Authorities allege that Waddle began shooting Saturday night around 8 p.m. from outside a residence in the 1800 block of Bull Run Road in Schriever, striking a man and woman that he knew inside.

The woman, identified by the TPSO as 51-year-old Lisa Eschete, died from her injuries at a hospital. The condition of the man wounded with her was not immediately disclosed, nor was an alleged motive for the shooting. Waddle’s home is in the 1900 block of Bull Run Road, according to Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet.

The TPSO issued an alert to locate Waddle after he was identified as the suspected gunman. Deputies and state troopers spotted Waddle’s vehicle in the 2000 block of Bull Run Road and said he fired “multiple shots” at the state police, leaving one trooper suffering unspecified injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The LSP said it was still investigating whether the injured trooper was shot or injured by glass or shrapnel after being fired upon.

Waddle abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area, where he remained hidden for several hours within a perimeter established by law enforcement, Waddle eventually surrendered shortly after 4 a.m. without further incident, officials said.

Officers from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Houma and Thibodaux joined Terrebonne deputies and state troopers in the search and containment of Waddle, Soignet said.

