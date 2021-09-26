Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport

Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday,...
Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, resulting in the death of one, was extradited back to Shreveport Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 and taken to the city's jail.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of throwing her two children off the Cross Lake bridge, resulting in the death of one of them, has been extradited back to Shreveport.

Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday,...
Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, resulting in the death of one, was extradited back to Shreveport Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 and taken to the city's jail.(KSLA)

Ureka Black, 32, was initially arrested Friday, Sept. 24 at the Texas state line by the Waskom Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 26, she was transported to the Shreveport City Jail, where she was booked around 12:30 p.m. Black is facing a charge of second-degree murder, according to booking records.

KSLA’s crews were on scene at SPD headquarters Sunday afternoon when a patrol car with Black inside arrived. She did not exit the vehicle before being taken around the corner to the city jail. It appears she became uncooperative with officers.

Black is accused of throwing her two young children off the Cross Lake bridge. Initially, it was believed a third child was in the water, however, after hours of searching, detectives were able to determine the child was safe and was never in the water.

Caption

Authorities were first called out Friday morning when a neighbor saw a small child in the water. That child was found dead. Another child was rescued from the water and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, a drive-thru birthday party was held for that boy, who just had his birthday on Sept. 23, just the day before being thrown into the lake.

Black’s mugshot is not yet available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

Traffic sign falls onto interstate
Traffic sign falls onto interstate
U.S. House approves women's health protection
U.S. House approves Women's Health Protection Act
Ascension Parish FEMA Recovery center
Ascension Parish FEMA Recovery center
DSNAP Hours extended
DSNAP Letters, Hours extended
Mayor Broome statement on infrastructure
EBR Mayor Broome issues statement on infrastructure