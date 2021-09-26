McDaniel’s 5 touchdowns propel the Jags over Mississippi Valley in SWAC opener

BENA, Miss. WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars and head coach Jason Rollins won their SWAC opener against Mississippi Valley 38-25.

The Jags were led by Bubba McDaniel who threw for five touchdowns and 235 yards. Southern totaled 223 yards on the ground, led by Kobe Dillion who totaled 109 yard.

Southern started things out in the first quarter and took a 3-0 lead, but the Mississippi Valley answers on the second drive of the game as Jalani Eason throws the screen to Jarius Clayton who took it into the end zone for six and a 6-3 lead.

Second quarter action, same score and McDaniel connects with Ethan Howard for the big gain, and later on McDaniel goes to Howard again for the swcore to make it 10-6.

Jags defense forces a punt and ensuing drive for the offense and Jamar Washington gets the pitch and takes it down the sideline and through traffic for the 32 yard touchdown to extend the lead to 17-6.

A few plays later and McDaniel finds Marquis McClain for the touchdown for the Jags to make it 24-6 in the first half, Jags pile up 296 yards of total offense in the first half.

Later on in the second

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.