First United Methodist unveils $5M renovations to sanctuary

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First United Methodist Church in downtown Baton Rouge celebrated the completion of a roughly $5 million renovation.

The new sanctuary features an upgraded organ and a new cross hanging from the ceiling.

The pastor said he’s happy to welcome the congregation into the new worship space because of the overwhelmingly positive reactions to the updates but he’s still a little shocked each time he thinks about the price tag.

The renovation has been going on since 2019 but the reopening was delayed due to the pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

