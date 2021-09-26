Fire destroys Browning Recovery House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported someone didn’t properly put out what they were smoking at the Browning Recovery House, which sparked a fire that destroyed it.

BRFD said the house is located on Browning Drive near Sharp Road. Officials said they were notified just before 5 p.m. about the fire and had it under control about 25 minutes after arriving on the scene. A total of seven units, including four pumpers, responded to the fire.

According to investigators, the fire started on a couch that was on the back patio and spread to the roof. They added the home is considered a total loss. They also said all 10 people inside the home at the time made it out and no injuries were reported.

Owners are working on finding other sobriety centers for residents to stay, according to BRFD.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.