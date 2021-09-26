Bicyclist killed in EBR crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that happened Sept. 25 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to LSP, the crash happened on Airline Highway just north of Pecue Lane just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police have confirmed Adam Plaisance, 46, died in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Plaisance was traveling northbound in the left northbound lane of US Hwy 61on his bicycle. At the same time, a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on US Hwy 61 behind the bicyclist. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan hit the back of the bicycle.

Plaisance was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from the Plaisance and the driver of the Nissan for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.