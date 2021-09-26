Bengals pound Steelers, get first win in Pittsburgh since 2015

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) erased memories of past horrors in Pittsburgh on Sunday with a 24-10 win over the Steelers (1-2).

It was the Bengals first win at Heinz Field since the 2015 season and snapped a five-game losing streak.

#Bengals giving Pittsburgh the business.



Literally.



No emotion. All business after their 24-10 win.



(Great video courtesy of @FOX19Joe) pic.twitter.com/MWSKfg3fpa — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 26, 2021

Zac Taylor: “There’s just a lot of belief in that locker room right now.” — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 26, 2021

“This is a big deal for our organization, our coaches and our players,” said defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who had one of the Bengals four sacks in the win.

Joe Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes for 172 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked zero times for the first time in two seasons with the Bengals.

Ja’Marr Chase continued his unprecedented start to his rookie season with touchdown catches of 34 yards and nine yards. The star rookie finished with four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase has four touchdowns in his first three NFL games.

Ja’Marr Chase. 4 touchdowns in his first 3 NFL games. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/EfMrc12LGf — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 26, 2021

Joe Burrow on TD to Ja’Marr Chase at end of half: He came up to me before the play and said, “just throw it up to me, just throw it.” #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 26, 2021

Tyler Boyd pulled in four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown his hometown. Joe Mixon had 90 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Ben Roethlisberger was 38 of 58 for 318 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted twice by Logan Wilson and sacked four times.

In his third season as head coach, Zac Taylor pick up his first road win in the AFC North.

Fun facts:



Zac Taylor wins his first AFC North road game.



Win snaps five-game losing streak in Pittsburgh.



Didn't allow a single sack.



First place #Bengals 2-1 for first time since 2018. @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 26, 2021

The Bengals return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) next for a week four showdown on Thursday Night Football.

