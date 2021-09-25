Wonderful weekend weather!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather conditions will persist through this weekend and into early next work week. Morning lows will still be in the mid to upper 50s today and tomorrow, and then 60s next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 25 (WAFB)

Forecast highs will be in the mid 80s pretty much all next week. As for our next chance of rain, there will be a slight chance of showers Tuesday afternoon, snd a 30% chance Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 25 (WAFB)

The good news is that none of these three days will the rain amounts be anything close to taxing. In fact, computer models only show about a quarter of an inch on the 7-day WPC rain forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 25 (WAFB)

In the tropics, we have Hurricane Sam, a major hurricane that won’t threaten the US, and an African wave with a medium chance of tropical development over the next five days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 25 (WAFB)

We’ll continue to monitor all situations in the Atlantic, even though none appear to be concerns for the Gulf coast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 25 (WAFB)

In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful weekend weather!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.