Woman killed in three vehicle crash in Washington Parish
FRANKLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers from Louisiana State Police started investigating a crash involving three vehicles on Friday, Sept. 24.
The three-vehicle crash happened on LA Highway 25 south of La Highway 16 in Washington Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Connie Rodriguez of Franklinton.
According to the investigation, the crash happened as Rodriguez was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 25 in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. At the same time, a 2020 Freightliner utility truck and a 2018 Freightliner utility truck were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 25. For reasons still under investigation, Rodriguez crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chevrolet side-swiping the 2020 Freightliner and subsequently striking the 2018 Freightliner head-on.
It is unknown at this time if Rodriguez was wearing a seatbelt.
The drivers of the Freightliners were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.