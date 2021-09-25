Ask the Expert
Woman killed in three vehicle crash in Washington Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers from Louisiana State Police started investigating a crash involving three vehicles on Friday, Sept. 24.

The three-vehicle crash happened on LA Highway 25 south of La Highway 16 in Washington Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Connie Rodriguez of Franklinton.

According to the investigation, the crash happened as Rodriguez was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 25 in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. At the same time, a 2020 Freightliner utility truck and a 2018 Freightliner utility truck were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 25. For reasons still under investigation, Rodriguez crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chevrolet side-swiping the 2020 Freightliner and subsequently striking the 2018 Freightliner head-on.

It is unknown at this time if Rodriguez was wearing a seatbelt.

The drivers of the Freightliners were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

