Troopers search for hit and run vehicle after crash in St. Helena

Louisiana State Police
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a hit and run crash involving a motorcycle in St. Helena Parish left one person with serious injuries.

According to LSP, shortly after 8:00 p.m. on September 22, law enforcement responded to the accident on LA Hwy 16 in front of Tall Timber’s Truck Stop.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 16. At the same time, a white SUV possibly a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon) was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 16. As both vehicles approached the entrance into Tall Timber’s, the SUV attempted to make a left turn, and traveled into the path of the motorcycle. This resulted in the front of the motorcycle striking the rear right portion of the SUV. The SUV was seen on surveillance video turning around in the parking lot, then fleeing the scene westbound on LA Hwy 16.

The driver of the SUV was described as a black male, possibly in his late 30′s with short hair or bald.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Troopers are now asking for the public’s help in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver. 

Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.

