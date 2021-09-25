Southern makes final preps before opening SWAC play at Miss. Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jason Rollins will go after his first SWAC win as Southern’s head coach Sunday afternoon in Jackson’s Memorial Stadium against a team that always pulls a surprise on some SWAC foe but has mostly struggled in these games you’re watching against Jackson State and Alabama State.

Vincent Darcy, the head coach of the Delta Devils, gave his thoughts this week on facing Southern and the Jaguar Nation, which figures to overwhelm the number of Valley fans that will show up to support their team at a neutral site, even though it’s in their home state and not Southern’s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.