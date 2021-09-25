Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Southern makes final preps before opening SWAC play at Miss. Valley

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jason Rollins will go after his first SWAC win as Southern’s head coach Sunday afternoon in Jackson’s Memorial Stadium against a team that always pulls a surprise on some SWAC foe but has mostly struggled in these games you’re watching against Jackson State and Alabama State.

Vincent Darcy, the head coach of the Delta Devils, gave his thoughts this week on facing Southern and the Jaguar Nation, which figures to overwhelm the number of Valley fans that will show up to support their team at a neutral site, even though it’s in their home state and not Southern’s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

LSU tight end Jack Bech (80)
‘He’s just a gamer’: STM players, coaches describe what makes LSU TE Jack Bech special
LSU wide receiver Deion Smith (6)
Who is LSU wide receiver Deion Smith?
Who is LSU wide receiver Deion Smith?
Southern makes final preps before opening SWAC play at Miss. Valley