Ryan’s Run is back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The annual Ryan’s Run is making a return to Downtown Baton Rouge.

The Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana is back in-person with it’s run/walk fundraiser to bring awareness to sickle cell disease.

Participants will lace up their jogging shoes beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 25 in Galvez Plaza.

SCASL, Sickle Cell Warriors and the community will walk/run for sickle cell disease and Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Participants will run/walk a 5k and then gather back at Galvez Plaza for a program honoring Sickle Cell Warriors. The program will include a welcome by Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, hosts LaTangela Fay of Max 94.1 and WAFB’s Scottie Hunter.

There will also be a butterfly release, a blood drive, vendors and more.

For more information, CLICK HERE .

