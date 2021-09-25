Ryan’s Run is back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The annual Ryan’s Run is making a return to Downtown Baton Rouge.
The Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana is back in-person with it’s run/walk fundraiser to bring awareness to sickle cell disease.
Participants will lace up their jogging shoes beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 25 in Galvez Plaza.
SCASL, Sickle Cell Warriors and the community will walk/run for sickle cell disease and Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
Participants will run/walk a 5k and then gather back at Galvez Plaza for a program honoring Sickle Cell Warriors. The program will include a welcome by Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, hosts LaTangela Fay of Max 94.1 and WAFB’s Scottie Hunter.
There will also be a butterfly release, a blood drive, vendors and more.
