REPORT: Stingley Jr. expected to miss SEC opener, may miss multiple games

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - LSU All-American cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr. is expected to miss the SEC opener against the Mississippi State according to the Athletic’s Brody Miller. Stingley could also miss multiple games.

NEWS: All-American #LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. is not expected to play today against Mississippi State, and he could be out for an extended period, sources tell our @BruceFeldmanCFB.



For the second-straight year, no Stingley against the Air Raid. https://t.co/KIsXxJpeQe — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 25, 2021

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron stated during his Zoom press conference on Thursday, Sept. 23 that Stingley was very questionable for the game against the Bulldogs.

Orgeron stated that Stingley tweaked a previous injury during fall camp. The Dunham product did make the trip to Starkville and was seen wearing a boot over his left foot.

Derek Stingley Jr. here in Starkville, with brace on left, lower leg. #LSU pic.twitter.com/h3PtyCFvzl — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 25, 2021

