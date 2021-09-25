Ask the Expert
REPORT: Stingley Jr. expected to miss SEC opener, may miss multiple games

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - LSU All-American cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr. is expected to miss the SEC opener against the Mississippi State according to the Athletic’s Brody Miller. Stingley could also miss multiple games.

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron stated during his Zoom press conference on Thursday, Sept. 23 that Stingley was very questionable for the game against the Bulldogs.

Orgeron stated that Stingley tweaked a previous injury during fall camp. The Dunham product did make the trip to Starkville and was seen wearing a boot over his left foot.

