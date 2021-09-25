Power restored in Mid City, Garden District after animal caused damage to equipment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Power has been restored to over 2,400 Entergy customers Saturday in East Baton Rouge, according to Entergy Louisiana spokesman, David Freese.

Crews determined an animal caused damage to substation equipment, Freese said in a statement.

The outage primarily affected Entergy customers in the Mid City and Garden District neighborhoods.

