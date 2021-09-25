Ask the Expert
Power outage reported in Mid City, Garden District; Entergy working to restore

Entergy's outage map shows customers without power Saturday, Sept. 25 in Baton Rouge.
Entergy's outage map shows customers without power Saturday, Sept. 25 in Baton Rouge.(Entergy)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 2,000 Entergy customers are without power Saturday morning in East Baton Rouge, according to the company’s power outage map.

The map shows the outage is affecting approximately 2,400 Entergy customers in the Mid City and Garden District neighborhoods.

Entergy Louisiana spokesman, David Freese, issued a statement on the outage Saturday morning.

“We’re still working to determine the cause of the outage affecting approximately 2,400 customers. While we work to investigate the cause, crews are going to be performing field switching to begin restoring power. This process could take several hours.”

David Freese, Entergy

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

