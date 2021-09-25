OLOL permanently closes 2 COVID-19 testing sites

Information provided by Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Our Lady of the Lake operates several COVID-19 testing sites in the Baton Rouge market and are open for community members who have been exposed to or who have symptoms of the virus.

Effective Monday, September 27, 2021, two community testing sites will close permanently after their hours of operation this weekend.

The sites that will close are Essen Lane and Constantin Boulevard in Baton Rouge and the Livingston testing site located at 5000 O’Donovan Boulevard in Walker.

Two additional testing sites will remain open and accessible to community members. Locations and times for these testing sites are listed below:

1961 Staring Lane, Baton Rouge

Monday - Friday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

2647 S. St. Elizabeth Boulevard, Gonzales (On the campus of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Medical Plaza I parking lot)

Monday - Friday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

