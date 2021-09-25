Man shot to death while sitting in vehicle in broad daylight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are looking for a killer after a man was shot multiple times while sitting inside his vehicle in broad daylight on Saturday, Sept. 25.

BRPD said Cedric Clay, 41, was shot to death on Leonidas Drive near Thomas Road around 1 p.m.

Police said they don’t yet have a suspect or a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

