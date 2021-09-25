Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man shot to death while sitting in vehicle in broad daylight

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are looking for a killer after a man was shot multiple times while sitting inside his vehicle in broad daylight on Saturday, Sept. 25.

BRPD said Cedric Clay, 41, was shot to death on Leonidas Drive near Thomas Road around 1 p.m.

Police said they don’t yet have a suspect or a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

Traffic sign falls onto interstate
Traffic sign falls onto interstate
U.S. House approves women's health protection
U.S. House approves Women's Health Protection Act
Ascension Parish FEMA Recovery center
Ascension Parish FEMA Recovery center
DSNAP Hours extended
DSNAP Letters, Hours extended
Mayor Broome statement on infrastructure
EBR Mayor Broome issues statement on infrastructure