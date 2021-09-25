GAME NOTES: LSU at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (2-1) open SEC play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs a team that last season put up over 600 yards passing against the Tigers in the season opener.

RELATED: REPORT: Stingley Jr. expected to miss SEC opener, may miss multiple games

The Tigers are expected to be without their All-American corner, Derek Stingley Jr. who according to Ed Orgeron tweaked an injury from fall camp. Stingley, did make the trip to Starkville and was seen wearing a boot on his left foot.

LSU is coming off a dominate performance against Central Michigan that saw Max Johnson throw 5 touchdown passes. Defensively, the Tigers lead the nation in sacks with 19, however most of those sacks game against lower competition.

The Bulldogs (2-1) are coming off a 31-29 loss to the Memphis Tigers. LSU is a -2.5 point favorite over the Bulldogs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.