Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting, according to BRPD

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 24, involving a husband and wife.

According to BRPD, Shalama Dabney, 51, was reportedly shot and killed by her husband, Cedric Dabney, 52, during a domestic dispute.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Elgin Street around 11:28 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities report, Dabney also fired shots at responding officers.

Police say Cedric Dabney was arrested without incident and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder on a police officer and illegal use of a weapon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

Traffic sign falls onto interstate
Traffic sign falls onto interstate
U.S. House approves women's health protection
U.S. House approves Women's Health Protection Act
Ascension Parish FEMA Recovery center
Ascension Parish FEMA Recovery center
DSNAP Hours extended
DSNAP Letters, Hours extended
Mayor Broome statement on infrastructure
EBR Mayor Broome issues statement on infrastructure