Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas, Chandler Watkins and Stacey Cameron
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have identified Ureka Black, as the woman who reportedly threw her own children from Cross Lake bridge.

Children thrown from Cross Lake bridge

UPDATE on situation after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in one dead, one injured>>> https://bit.ly/3EPj9xj

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, September 24, 2021

A spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says they got the first call just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 about a child in the water near the bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found an infant male dead in the water.

Officers then began searching the lake and were able to rescue a 5-year-old boy, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Since then, the child’s injuries have been downgraded to non-life-threatening and he is expected to recover.

Detectives responding to the hospital were able to talk with the child, who helped detectives identify Black as the mother of both children.

“My heart is just so broken with this event that has occurred today,” said Substitute Chief for the Shreveport Police Department Wayne Smith.

Multiple agencies were initially searching for a third child believed to be in the water as well, however, detectives were able to confirm that child was never in the water and is safe.

Black was driving a grey Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate and was taken into custody at the Texas state line by the Waskom Police Department, SPD says. Shreveport officials put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Black’s vehicle and a Waskom officer thought he spotted it at a rest stop. He turned around, pulled her over and took her into custody.

Detectives with SPD got warrants for Black, charging her with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second degree murder. She is awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish and no bond has been set.

Caption

“This is a tragedy. We ask for prayer for the family and children. Pray for law enforcement officers who’ve been out here all day, firefighters, dive teams, been a multi-agency effort. There is no happy ending for this,” said Sgt. Angie Willhite with SPD.

Police do believe the children were thrown from the bridge. They do not believe this was a random act of violence. They’re asking anyone who saw anything to call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents the district in which this happened, reacted to the situation Friday afternoon. She spoke about the need for better mental health services in the city and said as a mother, she “can’t wrap her brain around it.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

Traffic sign falls onto interstate
Traffic sign falls onto interstate
U.S. House approves women's health protection
U.S. House approves Women's Health Protection Act
Ascension Parish FEMA Recovery center
Ascension Parish FEMA Recovery center
DSNAP Hours extended
DSNAP Letters, Hours extended
Mayor Broome statement on infrastructure
EBR Mayor Broome issues statement on infrastructure