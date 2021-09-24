Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have identified Ureka Black, as the woman who reportedly threw her own children from Cross Lake bridge.

Children thrown from Cross Lake bridge UPDATE on situation after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in one dead, one injured>>> https://bit.ly/3EPj9xj Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, September 24, 2021

A spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says they got the first call just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 about a child in the water near the bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found an infant male dead in the water.

Officers then began searching the lake and were able to rescue a 5-year-old boy, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Since then, the child’s injuries have been downgraded to non-life-threatening and he is expected to recover.

Detectives responding to the hospital were able to talk with the child, who helped detectives identify Black as the mother of both children.

“My heart is just so broken with this event that has occurred today,” said Substitute Chief for the Shreveport Police Department Wayne Smith.

Multiple agencies were initially searching for a third child believed to be in the water as well, however, detectives were able to confirm that child was never in the water and is safe.

Black was driving a grey Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate and was taken into custody at the Texas state line by the Waskom Police Department, SPD says. Shreveport officials put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Black’s vehicle and a Waskom officer thought he spotted it at a rest stop. He turned around, pulled her over and took her into custody.

Detectives with SPD got warrants for Black, charging her with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second degree murder. She is awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish and no bond has been set.

“This is a tragedy. We ask for prayer for the family and children. Pray for law enforcement officers who’ve been out here all day, firefighters, dive teams, been a multi-agency effort. There is no happy ending for this,” said Sgt. Angie Willhite with SPD.

Police do believe the children were thrown from the bridge. They do not believe this was a random act of violence. They’re asking anyone who saw anything to call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents the district in which this happened, reacted to the situation Friday afternoon. She spoke about the need for better mental health services in the city and said as a mother, she “can’t wrap her brain around it.”

