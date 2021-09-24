Ask the Expert
Woman arrested for arson following fire on America St.

Juanita Vinning
Juanita Vinning(EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Investigators have made an arrest following fire on America Street.

According to a spokesperson with BRFD, Juanita Vinning, is charged with one count of simple arson for a fire set on August 21 in the 1800 block of America St.

BRFD says, firefighters arrived on this scene and found a small pile of clothes burning inside the house.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before the fire could spread.

This case remains under investigation

