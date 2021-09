NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A traffic sign for the West End Blvd./Florida Blvd. Exit 231B fell into traffic on the I-10 West blocking traffic.

The left lane is blocked on I-10 East before Metairie Road due to an emergency vehicle.

Traffic Advisory Appears a sign structure has fallen on the I-10 WB Exit ramp to West End/Florida Blvd. HEAVY traffic delays with only one lane getting by heading from the city to Metairie. One lane is blocked on the EB side. Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Friday, September 24, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.