SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Walker WR Ja’Cory Thomas

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Walker junior wide receiver Ja’Cory Thomas was the team’s leading rusher against Mandeville and scored four touchdowns in the 56-28 win to earn Sportsline Player of the Week honors.

Thomas took a double pass 66 yards for a score on the first play of the game and wound up with four catches for 128 yards. He also had a fifth touchdown called back by a penalty.

Thomas added scoring runs of 51, 49, and eight yards for a total of four carries for 115 yards.

The all-purpose total for the cousin of former Wildcat, Warrick Dunn finalist and LSU Tigers receiver, Brian Thomas, was 243 yards on just eight touches.

That’s an average of 30 yards per play and makes Thomas the third straight junior to take home Sportsline Player of the Week.

