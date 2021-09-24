Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Walker WR Ja’Cory Thomas

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Walker junior wide receiver Ja’Cory Thomas was the team’s leading rusher against Mandeville and scored four touchdowns in the 56-28 win to earn Sportsline Player of the Week honors.

Thomas took a double pass 66 yards for a score on the first play of the game and wound up with four catches for 128 yards. He also had a fifth touchdown called back by a penalty.

Thomas added scoring runs of 51, 49, and eight yards for a total of four carries for 115 yards.

The all-purpose total for the cousin of former Wildcat, Warrick Dunn finalist and LSU Tigers receiver, Brian Thomas, was 243 yards on just eight touches.

That’s an average of 30 yards per play and makes Thomas the third straight junior to take home Sportsline Player of the Week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

Walker Wide Receiver
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Walker WR Ja’Cory Thomas
Mentorship quarterback Amauri Moye (8) gets tackled from behind by Brusly defensive lineman...
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4 Scoreboard
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4 Highlights (Thursday)
Aaron Anderson scored three times for Karr.
Aaron Anderson’s 3 special teams TD’s power Karr past Curtis