No. 5 LSU soccer falls to Ole Miss

LSU soccer falls to Ole Miss.
LSU soccer falls to Ole Miss.(Twitter)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU soccer (8-1-0, 1-1-0 SEC) team fell to Ole Miss (7-1-2, 2-0-0 SEC) 2-0.

The game was played at the Ole Miss Soccer Complex.

This is the first loss of the season for the Tigers.

In the 61st minute, the first goal was scored by Rebel Molly Martin in the top right corner of the goal. Martin was assisted by a teammate Haleigh Stackpole.

The next goal came from Ole Miss Mo O’Conner in the bottom right of the goal. Channing Foster helped O’Conner with the assist.

LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift had 5 saves for the match.

The Tigers had 5 shots on goal while the Rebels had 4 shots on goal.

Next up for LSU is Georgia at home on Sunday, Sept. 26 at LSU Soccer Stadium.

The match is set for 11:00 a.m.

