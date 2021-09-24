No. 5 LSU soccer falls to Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU soccer (8-1-0, 1-1-0 SEC) team fell to Ole Miss (7-1-2, 2-0-0 SEC) 2-0.

The game was played at the Ole Miss Soccer Complex.

This is the first loss of the season for the Tigers.

Not our night. Back at it Sunday. pic.twitter.com/IlZMxBht82 — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) September 24, 2021

In the 61st minute, the first goal was scored by Rebel Molly Martin in the top right corner of the goal. Martin was assisted by a teammate Haleigh Stackpole.

The next goal came from Ole Miss Mo O’Conner in the bottom right of the goal. Channing Foster helped O’Conner with the assist.

LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift had 5 saves for the match.

The Tigers had 5 shots on goal while the Rebels had 4 shots on goal.

Next up for LSU is Georgia at home on Sunday, Sept. 26 at LSU Soccer Stadium.

The match is set for 11:00 a.m.

