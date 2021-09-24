Search underway for 2-year-old who disappeared at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching an apartment complex for a missing toddler on Friday, Sept. 24.

Neveah Allen, 2, was last seen around noon at an apartment complex on West La Belle Avenue, which is off Florida Boulevard, according to BRPD.

Helicopters are assisting in the search.

According to Lanaya Cardwell the mother of the Neveah, she was at work when she got a call the baby wandered off from the apartment.

Here’s the missing girl’s mom Lanaya Cardwell.



She says the last time she saw her baby was before she left from work.



We’ll have more throughout the night and at 10. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/NKAXT37YtC — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) September 24, 2021

Cardwell says the baby was asleep on the couch for a nap when the father woke up and saw Neveah was gone.

She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples.

Mom continued to say that her kids, including her 11-month-old, went to sleep for a nap.



When the baby’s father woke up, Neveah was missing. The 11-month-old is safe.



She says she was wearing a yellow dress with pineapples when she last saw her. @WAFB — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) September 24, 2021

According to the mom, the door was left open when she left but that “she (Naveah) is not the type to wander off,” said Cardwell.

She added that the front door was left open, but says “she is not the type to wander off.” @WAFB — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) September 24, 2021

Naveah will be 3-years-old in February.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.