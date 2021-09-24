Ask the Expert
Search underway for 2-year-old who disappeared at apartment complex

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching an apartment complex for a missing toddler on Friday, Sept. 24.

Neveah Allen, 2, was last seen around noon at an apartment complex on West La Belle Avenue, which is off Florida Boulevard, according to BRPD.

Helicopters are assisting in the search.

According to Lanaya Cardwell the mother of the Neveah, she was at work when she got a call the baby wandered off from the apartment.

Cardwell says the baby was asleep on the couch for a nap when the father woke up and saw Neveah was gone.

She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples.

According to the mom, the door was left open when she left but that “she (Naveah) is not the type to wander off,” said Cardwell.

Naveah will be 3-years-old in February.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

