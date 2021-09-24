Mayor Broome releases statement on Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021

The following statement is from the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote Monday on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA).

Washington has long talked about the need for major investment in America’s infrastructure system. We are now on the cusp of what will be the largest increase in infrastructure funding since the dawn of the interstate system.

In recent years, the residents of Baton Rouge voted to fund the MOVEBR Program, the largest infrastructure program in Baton Rouge history, and earlier this year, the legislature voted to increase recurring state funding for the first time since the 1980s. Both of these actions took bold leadership and courage.

It’s time for Washington to put partisan politics aside and do its part to ensure America’s infrastructure system is not only maintained, but enhanced for future generations. I encourage Louisiana’s congressional delegation to join Senator Bill Cassidy in sending this historic legislation to the President’s desk next week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.