I-10 eastbound near New Orleans open for cars, closed to truck traffic

The following information comes from the Louisiana Department of Transportation:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that all eastbound lanes on the I-10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge are now open for car traffic, however, commercial trucks remain restricted from driving over the bridge at milepost 218 near I-310 south.

Trucks traveling I-10 eastbound to New Orleans are advised to take I-12 either in Baton Rouge or at I-55 north in LaPlace. All through traffic is advised not to use US 61 because of the need for Hurricane Ida response. The bridge is still being evaluated for truckload weights and will be posted accordingly once safe weights are established.

Currently, there is no timeline on when the lane will be reopened for truck traffic. Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511 ). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by downloading the Louisiana 511 app.

