‘He’s just a gamer’: STM players, coaches describe what makes LSU TE Jack Bech special
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Countless players struggle with the transition from high school to big-time college football but LSU freshman tight end Jack Bech doesn’t seem to be one of them.
Those who knew him and coached him at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette are hardly surprised.
The two words that seem to best describe Bech are “full throttle,” which characterizes his work ethic, playing style, personality, and confidence.
In three games so far with the Tigers, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound tight end has 10 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown, which was an impressive one-handed catch in the end zone with a defender all over him.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. ‘very questionable’ against Miss. St., Orgeron says
- LSU vs. Auburn will kickoff in primetime
- Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Mississippi State Preview
- Nation’s leader in sacks, BJ Ojulari named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
- Johnson’s 5 TD passes leads Tigers past Chippewas, 49-21
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.