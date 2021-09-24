‘He’s just a gamer’: STM players, coaches describe what makes LSU TE Jack Bech special

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Countless players struggle with the transition from high school to big-time college football but LSU freshman tight end Jack Bech doesn’t seem to be one of them.

Those who knew him and coached him at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette are hardly surprised.

The two words that seem to best describe Bech are “full throttle,” which characterizes his work ethic, playing style, personality, and confidence.

In three games so far with the Tigers, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound tight end has 10 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown, which was an impressive one-handed catch in the end zone with a defender all over him.

