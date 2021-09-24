Ask the Expert
FEMA disaster recovery center in Ascension Parish

FEMA disaster recovery center in Ascension Parish
FEMA disaster recovery center in Ascension Parish(Associated Press)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a long road to recovery for Donald Favorite, but it’s one he plans to finish.

“Ain’t nothing I can do but try. You know, no sense in getting mad about it,” Favorite said.

At the disaster recovery center in Gonzales, he applied for FEMA assistance and a loan from the Small Business Administration.

“I had a sheet of tin get blown off the house, some trees down, messed my freezer up,” Favorite said, “but I’m really here to get help to raise my house, my house, it’s got five feet, I’ve got to come up five feet, and that’s what I want a little help for, to get that done.”

But Friday he was denied both.

“Whether I get help or not, I’m going to get it done, I’ve done it once already,” he said.

But FEMA spokesperson Nate Custer said it’s not the end of the road for favorite or those in a similar boat.

“They’re automatically referred back to FEMA for what we call other needs assistance, that can be helpful for lost personal property, a vehicle that was taken up by the hurricane, a child’s personal computer for school, clothing, a wide range of personal effects that FEMA may consider again on an individual, case-by-case basis,” Custer said.

The disaster recovery center will be open for as long as it needs to be so people can come and try to get help.

“People will get a letter from FEMA saying that they’ve been denied, but that’s not the end of the road, don’t give up that doesn’t mean it’s over with...it’s often because of missing documents,” Custer said.

