DA pleads with WBR Council to temporarily shut down bar after recent murder

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Tony Clayton, district attorney of the 18th Judicial District, made a desperate plea in front of the West Baton Rouge Council to temporarily shut down Raxx Bar & Grill after a man was murdered.

Trey Allen, 21, of Livonia, was shot to death in the bar’s parking lot Saturday, Sept. 18.

Detectives said Allen was trying to break up a fight when he was shot by Ronald Campbell, 17.

At the council’s meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23, Clayton said their investigation has led them to believe that some sort of retaliation will come if Raxx were to reopen.

“If you open this place back up, we can’t stop it. They will not let these boys get away with it,” said Clayton. “They will have AR-15s, they will have guns behind every blade of grass over there by the railroad, and they will mow them down. We don’t have enough manpower to deal with Raxx.”

Clayton played stunning audio for council members to hear that indicates someone threatening to hurt a woman that’s tied to the case.

The unnamed man in the video said, “Heard they got a snake, need to put that [expletive] in the ground. Heard they got a snake need to put that [expletive] in the ground.”

Clayton responded, “They go on to say she won’t make it through the end of the year, and she probably won’t.”

Clayton claimed Raxx was also serving liquor to minors. He said that’s another reason why he wants this place to stay closed until they can move forward in the case.

A local parent testified in front of council members backing Clayton’s claims, saying her underage son at the time had a liquor bill at Raxx.

“Hell, I got an account at a grocery store. I pay that account. I pay my gas bill. I pay my phone bill. What is someone under 21 doing have a liquor bill? What type of operation is that over there,” said Clayton.

Clayton said he just wants to protect anyone else from getting hurt.

”We’re not trying to put a businessperson out of business. We just don’t want our children hurting anymore. We’re just trying to stop that,” said Clayton.

The Council will hold a hearing on October 14 to determine if Raxx will get its liquor permit suspended or revoked.

