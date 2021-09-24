Ask the Expert
Beautiful weather into the weekend!

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the next several days, keeping things dry and pleasant into the weekend. No rainfall is expected through Sunday, with morning lows continuing to bottom out in the 50s, and afternoon highs climbing just a little higher into the low to mid 80s. Humidity should remain fairly low and any outdoor plans will have no weather concerns through the weekend.

Into next week, we’ll start to see a bit of a return to a typical late September pattern, with increasing humidity and at least the chance for a few showers. Morning lows will range from the mid to upper 60s from Tuesday through the end of the week, with highs generally in the mid 80s, although an occasional temp in the upper 80s is not out of the question. At this point, we’ve only got small rain chances in the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday.

In the tropics, Sam has become the 7th hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season as of 4 a.m. Friday. Maximum winds are listed at 75 mph and the official forecast indicates rapid strengthening into a major hurricane by Saturday is possible. Sam will be moving rather slowly and is still expected to be east of the northern Lesser Antilles by Wednesday of next week. The extended guidance largely shows Sam turning northward over the western Atlantic, but we’ll continue to monitor its progress.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring 3 additional features for potential development, but none appear to be a threat to our part of the world at this time.

