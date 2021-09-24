Beautiful weather into the weekend!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the next several days, keeping things dry and pleasant into the weekend. No rainfall is expected through Sunday, with morning lows continuing to bottom out in the 50s, and afternoon highs climbing just a little higher into the low to mid 80s. Humidity should remain fairly low and any outdoor plans will have no weather concerns through the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 24 (WAFB)

Into next week, we’ll start to see a bit of a return to a typical late September pattern, with increasing humidity and at least the chance for a few showers. Morning lows will range from the mid to upper 60s from Tuesday through the end of the week, with highs generally in the mid 80s, although an occasional temp in the upper 80s is not out of the question. At this point, we’ve only got small rain chances in the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 24 (WAFB)

In the tropics, Sam has become the 7th hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season as of 4 a.m. Friday. Maximum winds are listed at 75 mph and the official forecast indicates rapid strengthening into a major hurricane by Saturday is possible. Sam will be moving rather slowly and is still expected to be east of the northern Lesser Antilles by Wednesday of next week. The extended guidance largely shows Sam turning northward over the western Atlantic, but we’ll continue to monitor its progress.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 24 (WAFB)

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring 3 additional features for potential development, but none appear to be a threat to our part of the world at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 24 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.