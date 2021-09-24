Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish opens Disaster Recovery Center

Voters in Ascension Parish have sent a clear message they were fed up by voting out numerous...
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open for services in Ascension Parish, officials announced Thursday, Sept. 24

The center will be set up at the Gonzales Mental Health Center located at 1112 S. Ascension Complex Rd.

Operating hours will be Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A Disaster Recovery Center will be able to help you:

• Apply for assistance. You may also Apply for FEMA Assistance online or Apply/Check your status by phone 1- 800-621-3362.

• Learn more about disaster assistance programs.

• Learn the status of your FEMA application.

• Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

• Find housing and rental assistance information.

• Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

• Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

• Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) program.

Those who have not already registered for disaster assistance through FEMA will have the opportunity to do so. While FEMA has been actively going door to door parish-wide registering citizens; those who have signed up through the mobile registration or online will not need to visit the Disaster Recovery Center unless you have questions or need additional assistance concerning your application.

Ascension Parish Government is actively working with The City of Donaldsonville for a Disaster Recovery Center on the west bank. However, until a location has been secured the citizens of Donaldsonville are encouraged to utilize the location on the east bank.

