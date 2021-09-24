Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4 Scoreboard

Mentorship quarterback Amauri Moye (8) gets tackled from behind by Brusly defensive lineman...
Mentorship quarterback Amauri Moye (8) gets tackled from behind by Brusly defensive lineman Austin Jackson (49).(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A touch of fall-like weather finally arrived in south Louisiana for Week 4 of the high school football season.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Riverside - 13

Southern Lab - 64

____________________

Brusly - 23

Mentorship - 0

____________________

Broadmoor - 0

Liberty - 60

____________________

St. John

Belaire

____________________

East Iberville

Central Private

____________________

Kinder - 21

Catholic Pointe Coupee - 22

____________________

Lusher - 0

Capitol - 53

____________________

Kentwood - 21

Loranger - 13

____________________

Hammond - 35

Fontainebleau - 19

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

Aaron Anderson scored three times for Karr.
Aaron Anderson’s 3 special teams TD’s power Karr past Curtis
Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson (2)
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 3 Scoreboard
Friday, September 18, 2021
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 3 Highlights (Friday)
Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson (2)
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Liberty RB Kaleb Jackson