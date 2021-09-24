2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4 Scoreboard
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A touch of fall-like weather finally arrived in south Louisiana for Week 4 of the high school football season.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Riverside - 13
Southern Lab - 64
____________________
Brusly - 23
Mentorship - 0
____________________
Broadmoor - 0
Liberty - 60
____________________
St. John
Belaire
____________________
East Iberville
Central Private
____________________
Kinder - 21
Catholic Pointe Coupee - 22
____________________
Lusher - 0
Capitol - 53
____________________
Kentwood - 21
Loranger - 13
____________________
Hammond - 35
Fontainebleau - 19
