2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A touch of fall-like weather finally arrived in south Louisiana for Week 4 of the high school football season.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Riverside - 13

Southern Lab - 64

____________________

Brusly - 23

Mentorship - 0

____________________

Broadmoor - 0

Liberty - 60

____________________

St. John

Belaire

____________________

East Iberville

Central Private

____________________

Kinder - 21

Catholic Pointe Coupee - 22

____________________

Lusher - 0

Capitol - 53

____________________

Kentwood - 21

Loranger - 13

____________________

Hammond - 35

Fontainebleau - 19

