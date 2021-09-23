Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Subtle warming trend through the weekend

Weekend weather forecast for Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.
Weekend weather forecast for Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.(WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be warming through the weekend, but humidity levels will also be low making for a string of very comfortable weather days.

Early morning lows Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 50°s. Some might want a light jacket for early out the door. By the afternoon we’ll be forgetting we even have jackets as highs top out in the low 80°s. A few fair weather clouds will be possible both Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for Friday, Sept. 24.
Forecast for Friday, Sept. 24.(WAFB)

Into next week the warming trend becomes more noticeable. Lows return to the 60°s by Monday and highs will be in the mid 80°s. Humidity levels start to increase on Monday, but we keep the first day of the work/school week dry. A few passing disturbances will serve as triggers for scattered showers Tuesday through Thursday.

10 day forecast as of Thursday, Sept. 23.
10 day forecast as of Thursday, Sept. 23.(WAFB)

Severe weather and any potential for flooding are not anticipated. In fact, most will stay dry day to day. By the following weekend conditions will remain mainly dry with just a pop-up afternoon shower or two possible.

The tropics remain active with strengthening Sam. Sam is forecast to become a Major Hurricane by Saturday and remain that through day five of the Hurricane Center forecast. Luckily, long range weather models continue to indicate Sam will curve to the north away from land areas in the Atlantic. Three other features have varying degrees of development chances. As of now, none are a threat to the Gulf Region.

Possible tropical development as of Thursday, Sept. 23.
Possible tropical development as of Thursday, Sept. 23.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 23
Beautiful fall weather will continue into the weekend
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Sept. 23
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Sept. 23
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 23 - 12 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 23 - 12 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 23 - 4:30 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 23 - 4:30 a.m.