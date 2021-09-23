Subtle warming trend through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be warming through the weekend, but humidity levels will also be low making for a string of very comfortable weather days.

Early morning lows Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 50°s. Some might want a light jacket for early out the door. By the afternoon we’ll be forgetting we even have jackets as highs top out in the low 80°s. A few fair weather clouds will be possible both Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for Friday, Sept. 24. (WAFB)

Into next week the warming trend becomes more noticeable. Lows return to the 60°s by Monday and highs will be in the mid 80°s. Humidity levels start to increase on Monday, but we keep the first day of the work/school week dry. A few passing disturbances will serve as triggers for scattered showers Tuesday through Thursday.

10 day forecast as of Thursday, Sept. 23. (WAFB)

Severe weather and any potential for flooding are not anticipated. In fact, most will stay dry day to day. By the following weekend conditions will remain mainly dry with just a pop-up afternoon shower or two possible.

The tropics remain active with strengthening Sam. Sam is forecast to become a Major Hurricane by Saturday and remain that through day five of the Hurricane Center forecast. Luckily, long range weather models continue to indicate Sam will curve to the north away from land areas in the Atlantic. Three other features have varying degrees of development chances. As of now, none are a threat to the Gulf Region.

Possible tropical development as of Thursday, Sept. 23. (WAFB)

