SEC releases LSU softball’s 24-game conference schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference released the 24-game conference schedule for league teams for the upcoming season. The Tigers will play four series at Tiger Park and the rest on the road.

LSU will open SEC play against Alabama at home on March 11-13 and their first road series will be against Arkansas on March 25-27. Beth Torina and the Tigers will return home for a series against Kentucky April 1-3 and then head to College Station, Texas to challenge Texas A&M April 8-10.

South Carolina will then make a trip to Tiger Park April 15-17, and then LSU will hit the road again to take on Georgia in Athens April 22-24.

LSU’s final home series will be April 29-May 1 against Florida and the final series of the regular season will be at Mississippi State May 6-8 in Starkville, Miss.

The SEC Tournament will be held May 10-14 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

LSU was the No. 13 overall national seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament and won the Baton Rouge Regional before losing to Florida State in the Super Regionals at home.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.