LPSO: K-9 died from heat exhaustion after being left in vehicle

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the cause of death has been determined for a K-9 deputy that died in August.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the death of “Ivar,” a five-year-old K-9 service dog, was due to heat exhaustion after he was accidentally left in a deputy’s vehicle.

He added the deputy responsible for Ivar was disciplined.

