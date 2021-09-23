Livonia community holds vigil for Trey Allen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A balloon release and candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night, September 22, for 21-year-old Trey Allen.

Trey Allen. (Viewer)

It took place at the Livonia Community Center in Pointe Coupee Parish.

More than 200 people attended according to the victim’s family. Including family, past coaches, classmates, friends and even strangers.

Allen was shot to death in the parking lot of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Officials say Allen was trying to break up a fight when he was fatally shot.

Allen was shot by 17-year-old Ronald Campbell.

18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton told WAFB he plans to try Ronald Campbell, the accused teen, as an adult.

As for the Raxx Bar and Grill, the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control Commissioner ordered an emergency suspension of the place on Monday, September 20.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Trey’s life on Friday, September 24, 2021. Visitation will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Livonia, Louisiana from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm with services following immediately. Burial will follow at the St. Francis Cabrini Cemetery.

Community hold vigil for Trey Allen. (Family)

A GoFundMe for Allen’s funeral expenses has already raised more than $33,000.

